Robinson celebrates 100th birthday

Lucy Robinson celebrated her 100th birthday Dec. 25, 2018 with several celebrations.

One event was a special birthday party given by her four children Dec. 22 in the WMU room at First Baptist Church of Rayville. Her children are Douglas Robinson Ill of New Orleans, Ann Panichas of West Monroe, Michael Robinson of Baton Rouge, and Ellen Yeldell of Monroe. Three hundred relatives and friends attended this special party.

Mrs. Robinson helped to plan this beautiful party. This special event was so much fun for everyone that attended to be able to visit the honoree and special friends. Down the center of the room was a long food table that was adorned with a large arrangement of roses. At the front of the room was a table with a three-tier cake topped with live roses added to a beautiful setting.

The party was catered by Crumbs of Ruston. A variety of party foods were enjoyed by everyone. One of the special foods that was requested by the honoree was Natchitoches meat pies. She graduated from Northwest State University so the meat pies were special to her. She graduated from what was called Normal State in 1938 with a degree in home economics.

Large round tables were set up for the attendees to enjoy their refreshments and to visit. Arrangements of white roses decorated each table. A delightful coffee table was set up with a variety of china demitasse cups. Fruit flavored water was also served. Lisa Rockett served as the photographer for the day. She took individual pictures of each one attending with the honoree.

Mrs Robinson was also completely surprised by the members of Saints Alive at their December meeting. “This is Your Life Life Lucy Robinson” was presented in a play form. David Doughty served as the narrator for the program. Tim Allen assisted with a picture presentation as the members acted out her life. All four of her children surprised her by their presence at the program.

In addition, First Baptist Church dedicated its Dec. 16 church service in honor of Mrs. Robinson for her 100th birthday. All of the music included her favorite hymns.

Dr. Eddie Wren presented her with two dozen red roses. Tim Allen preached a special sermon that was directed at her life.