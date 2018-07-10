Richland students earn honors at ULM

The University of Louisiana Monroe has announced the President’s and Dean’s lists for the spring 2018 semester.

To be on the President’s list a student must earn at least a 3.9 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours. To be on the Dean’s list the requirements are a GPA of at least 3.5 with a minimum of 12 hours.

Richland Parish students named to the dean’s list include Aaron Yelverton of Archibald; Tristan Bruce, William Bullock, Yulonda Clay, Colby Dulaney, Courtney Fallin, Talanja Gray, Alison Green, Joseph Hicks, Taylor Houston, Baylea Huffman, Brittany Kirby, Scarlett Lester, Annabelle Maxwell, Rufus McDowell, Charles McPherson, Griffin Nunnelee, Cherie Tanner and Spencer Trahan of Delhi; Kirsten Bell,

Karley Burgess, Melissa Ceney, Arrin Dye,

Durwin Francescon and Kennedy Heisler of Mangham; and Raven Adcox, Morgan Anderson, Elizabeth Antley, Sydney Ball, Eli Bell, Carrissa Bendily, Reagan Bennett, Erin Branch, Haleigh Branch, Jordane Cannon, Shelby Cook, Ashtyn Davis, Katrina Dickens, Colin Driscoll, January Franks, Hannah Goodman, Emmy Greer, Caleb Hamm, Erin Hamm, Darian Holland, Jesse Honeycutt, Ashton Jackson, Destinee Keys, Austin Mcmurry, Emily Neathery, Caitlyn Pierson, Briar Prewitt, Nicholas Romero, Diona Sanchez, Mindy Sistrunk, Phillip Smith, and Mariana Tarver.

Students named to the president’s list are Caroline Foote, Reed Mcmurry, Allison Nunnelee and Taylor Whatley of Delh; Destiny Jones and Miranda Smart of Mangham; and Maryanna Branch, Tarneesha James, Tristan Oswald, Hollie Stansbury, Nathaniel Stansbury of Rayville.