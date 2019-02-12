Richland Parish student of year named

Mangham Junior High School Student of the Year Pepper Prewitt has been chosen as the Richland Parish Junior High Student of the Year.

Prewitt, an eighth grader at MJHS, is the daughter of Tracy and Kandice Prewitt of Alto. Prewitt is extremely active in and out of school. She is a member of the National Jr. Beta Club and a three time participate in the National History Bee. Prewitt is also a 4.0 student who has received awards for Good Citizenship and All A’s.

She is a member of Alto Baptist Church where she is an active member of the youth group. She has enjoyed attending SLAM Camp (Student Leadership and Missions Camp) where she was able to volunteer at multiple thrift stores and soup kitchens.

She is also an aspiring singer/songwriter who loves her Financial Literacy class and hopes one day to be the “Dave Ramsey” of her generation.

The MJHS faculty and staff would like to say how extremely proud we are of Pepper. She always represents the school and community well. She has a bright future ahead of her.