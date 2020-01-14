Richland Parish School Board members earn credits

Louisiana school board members are required to obtain at least six hours of continuing education annually (one of which must be on ethics).

The following Richland Parish School Board members has met these requirements for calendar year 2019.

Billy Calvert earned five 2019 Local School System Credit Hours, one 2019 Ethics Governance Hours and one 2019 Ethics CF Disclosure Hours.

Eugene Young earned 6.5 2019 Convention Credit Hour, one 2019 Ethics Governance Hours and one

2019 Ethics CF Disclosure Hour.

Georgia Ineichen earned 6.5 2019 Convention Credit Hours, 1.5 2019 Workshop Credit Hours, one 2019 Ethics Governance Hours and one 2019 Ethics CF Disclosure Hours.

James Hough earned five 2019 Local School System Credit Hours and one 2019 Ethics Governance Hour.

Bobby J. Chapman earned 6.5 2019 Convention Credit Hours, one 2019 Ethics Governance Hour and one 2019 Ethics CF Disclosure Hour.

James Kevin Eppinette earned five 2019 Local School System Credit Hours and one 2019 Ethics Governance Hour.

Marie Lewis earned 6.5 2019 Convention Credit Hours, one 2019 Ethics Governance Hour and one 2019 Ethics CF Disclosure Hour.

Moses Wilkins earned five 2019 Local School System Credit Hours and one 2019 Ethics Governance Hour.

Chris Pruitt earned five 2019 Local School System Credit Hours, one 2019 Ethics Governance Hour and one 2019 Ethics CF Disclosure Hour.