Richland Parish School Board members earn credits

Richland Parish’s school board members have met their continuing education requirements for the year.

School board members are required to obtain at least six hours of continuing education annually. At least one hour must be on ethics.

Bobby Joe Chapman earned six 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

Chris Pruitt earned five 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

Eugene Young earned seven 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

Moses Wilkins earned nine 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

Marie Lewis earned seven 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

James Hough earned five 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

Alece Copeland earned five 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

Kevin Eppinette earned five 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.

Billy Calvert earned five 2017 convention credit hours and one 2017 ethics governance hour.