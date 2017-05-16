Richland Parish residents meet with Sen. Thompson in Baton Rouge

The Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce attended Northern Exposure in Baton Rouge recently.

As a part of the trip, Lamb Weston Employees and plant manager, Thomas Prodger, toured the Capitol and met with Sen. Francis Thompson

Also, Judy Franks of the Feed Lot featured her famous bread pudding at the Northern Exposure Legislative Reception that evening. The bread pudding was a hit with everyone in Baton Rouge. Attendees of the Northern Exposure Forum heard from Governor Edwards, Lt. Governor Nungesser, Senate President Alario, Speaker Barras and all of the Northeast Louisiana Legislators.

Thompson would like to thank Scott Franklin, chamber president, for organizing the chamber’s attendance and all Richland Parish residents, business owners, police jurors, and city councilmen for making the trip.