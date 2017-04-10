Richland author slates talks on the properties of minerals

Longtime resident of Rayville and Mangham, David R. McQueen, has written The Mineral Book.

He is to be a guest speaker at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Richland Parish Library in Rayville and at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Mangham Branch, 302 Hixon Street.

Professor McQueen has written this book to teach about minerals on three skill levels: elementary, junior high, and high school to adult.

In his presentation, McQueen will define what a mineral is, how they are essential in our everyday lives, and refer to the chart in The Mineral Book to identify minerals.

He will discuss the role of minerals in ancient times and names of minerals mentioned in the Bible.

He invites the audience to bring a rock or mineral that he can help them to identify.

As a geologist, Professor McQueen will bring tools he uses in the field and an assortment of minerals for hands-on discovery. The Mineral Book has beautiful photographs in vibrant colors, depicting minerals as common as salt, to lustrous rubies and emeralds.

Autographed copies of his book will be available for purchase.