Retired teachers host meeting

Richland Parish Retired Teachers Association, Local # 1 served as host to District IX Louisiana Retired Teachers Association Spring Meeting which convened at the Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton Alumni Center in the Town of Rayville, March 23.

Guest speaker Rodney Watson shared valuable information that addressed concerns of retired teachers. Watson serves as LRTA executive director. Attendees were also informed of legislative updates. Handouts, prepared by the speaker were disseminated. These handouts contain a wealth of information that enlightens retirees on issues that affect us and how elected officials view and vote on them. Retirees were encouraged to contact legislators and voice their concerns on issues that impact their lives.

Thanks to dedicated local unit members for tireless efforts in preparing for and contributing to the success of this meeting. No stone was left unturned. Thanks to Charles Turner for setting the facility up for the meeting and returning after the meeting to clean up and set things in order. Decorations were beautiful and it was exciting to see visiting unit members exploring the facility acquainting themselves with the volumes of history within our confines.

Gratitude is expressed to Rev. Timothy Tennant, Mayor pro tem of the Town of Rayville for extending greetings to our visiting unit members and Elaine Elder Coleman, president of the Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton Alumni Association, for gracing our meeting with her presence. Local #1 unit members were attired in newly adopted uniforms that captured the attention of visiting unit members.

Following the business session, a superbly prepared meal was served by the staff from Mama Sarah’s Restaurant.

Door prizes and/or special gifts were received by each person in attendance. Accolades to Dorothy Brown for your many years of service as president of District IX Louisiana Retired Teachers Association and to Freddy Rivers, president elect of said organization. Brown was honored with the receiving of gifts from units of District IX LRTA. Ida Rayford was presented a plaque from Richland Parish Retired Teachers Association, Local #1 for services rendered above and beyond those for which she is responsible.

Mary Plain was recognized for her approaching 90th birthday. She is a valuable, active member of Richland Parish Retired Teachers Association, Local #1.

The Richland Parish Unit took great pleasure in receiving four members who joined in this meeting. The unit has added a total of six members since the Spring Meeting.

Ola Washington Bunnitt is president of the Richland Parish Retired Teachers Association, Local #1