Reed celebrates 45 years of service

Pastor M.R. Reed Sr., is commemorating 45 years of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Reed is a native of Monroe where he began his early ministry at the age of 12 at the New Light Baptist Church under the pastorage of the Rev. Elijah Brass Sr. On Jan. 8, 1974.

He was licensed to preach Nov. 17, 1977 and ordained Feb. 22, 1978 at the Tried Stone Baptist Church in Monroe by the late Rev. E.D. Nation Sr. He was called to pastor as his first church, The old Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, at the age of 16 before finishing high school. For more than 41 years, he served as a circuit pastor, ministering to more than one congregation.

Reed met and married Marie Flenrory Reed of Rayville. They have three children and seven grandchildren. He has resided in Rayville for more than 31 years. He also shares a house in Vicksburg, Miss., for this churches in that area.

Reed served several churches in Richland Parish. He served the Pilgrim’s Rest #2 Baptist Church of Rayville for more than 20 years. During his ministry at Pilgrim’s Rest, he received 57 converts and 73 members reunited with the church.

For a short time, he served the New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Rayville. He later re-established the West Side Baptist Church in Rayville. West Side had only three members left and had closed it doors. During Reed’s first opening service, 23 people were united with the church. The church is still continuing its ministry.

Reed organized the King Soloman Baptist Church with 23 members. They held worship services at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Rayville for six months and later relocate to the Green Grove Baptist Church building on Spruce Street. Later the church moved into the vacant New Bethel Baptist Church building northeast of Holly Ridge.

Reed is also past pastor of the New Fellowship Baptist Church southwest of Delhi and also the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Delhi. Reed presently serves as circuit pastor in Rayville, Wisner, St. Joseph, Lake Providence and Ferriday and also in Vicksburg, Miss.

Reed and his wife, Marie, who is also his driver, go many miles spreading the gospel of Christ to those in need of their service.

Reed celebrated 45 years of ministry Jan. 8 and 41 years of pastoring on Jan. 12 and will celebrate his 58th birthday Jan. 23.

Reed says he has been able to serve so many churches, because he believes his calling is a commitment and a sacrifice and he wants to help the people who can’t afford a full time minister. He has now officiated more funerals than any other pastor in the town of Rayville and says the crowing jewel of his ministry is knowing he will serve the Lord until the journey of life ends and god will reward eternal life for him.