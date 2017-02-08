Rayville High School gets ready to go back to school

Rayville High School will host its Back to School/Parent Conference Night for Freshman at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Richland Arts Center.

The Back to School/Parent Conference Night for sophomores, juniors and seniors will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Richland Arts Center.

Parents and students will be introduced to the faculty and receive a brief orientation. Teachers will entertain parent questions, distribute class schedules and course syllabus and discuss general policies and procedures at that time.

Former Rayville High graduate and 2015-16 Grambling State University Student Government President Johnathan Wallace will be on the Rayville High School campus at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 16 to participate in a back to school motivational skit and speaking appearance in the Rayville Arts Center.

In addition, Louisiana-based Gospel Hip-Hop/R&B artist, Al “Big AL” Cherry will be on the Rayville High School campus at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 to participate in a back to school motivational music and speaking appearance in the RHS gym.