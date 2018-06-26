Rayville Family Clinic wins award

United Healthcare Community Plan of Louisiana has awarded and recognized Rayville Family Clinic as a Top Provider in the RHC/FQHC Category.

The clinic is proud to receive the Providers United for Good award from UnitedHeathcare and honored to be one of only 33 providers recognized statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan understands the provider community makes the difference for member’s health outcomes. It’s because of the tremendous work on behalf of our members that Rayville Family Clinic has been recognized for delivering great patient care as well as great efficiency.