Ranger-led hike planned

Poverty Point World Heritage Site is offering a ranger-guided hike around the 402-acre prehistoric site at 10 a.m. June 10.

The 2.6-mile hike will include all of the prehistoric mounds and ridges located on the site, as well as the plaza and any other interesting things that might be seen along the way. This gives the visitors the opportunity to study the culture of these ancient inhabitants through interpretation.

Please wear weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes are needed for the hiking portion of the program.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers the visitors the opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the area museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram and any interpretive events taking place at the site.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free. Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. Poverty Point World Heritage Site is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 1-888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 in the Epps area or follow the site on Facebook.