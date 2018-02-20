Public gets chance to see archaeologists at work

Visitors are invited to join archaeologists March 3 at Poverty Point as they search for artifacts by water screening excavated soil.

Poverty Point Station Archaeology’s current project involves surveying and shovel testing land surrounding the site, to determine how the ancient people of Poverty Point used their surrounding environment. Guests are welcome to watch, learn, and participate in water screening under the guidance of the on-site archaeologists.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, outside of the Archaeology Lab. Be advised that any artifacts found must remain on site for archaeological research. There also will be an artifact identification program offered from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Guests can bring in their items for identification by on-site specialists.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.