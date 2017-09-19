Poverty Point takes part in 2017 Public Lands Day

Louisiana’s Office of State Parks is partnering with the National Environmental Education Foundation for the 2017 National Public Lands Day Sept. 30.

Visitors to Louisiana’s State Parks and Historic Sites can participate in the annual nationwide event geared toward the appreciation and preservation of local public parks and outdoor recreation.

“We appreciate the volunteers who assist with clean-up efforts throughout the year, and this special day set aside for the care of our public lands is a reminder that our Louisiana State Parks belong to everyone,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser.

“We encourage our citizens to come out and help at their state parks and state historic sites, then stick around to further experience these Louisiana treasures.”

Several Louisiana State Parks and Historic Sites have scheduled events that include trail and waterway clean-up efforts.

The day-use fee will be waived for volunteers who are participating in clean-up efforts, in conjunction with the mission of National Public Lands Day.

At Povety Point World Heritage Site, the site ranger will lead an approximately two-hour hike around the mounds, showcasing the earthworks and nature found at the site from 10 a.m to noon..

National Public Lands Day began in 1994 with three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. Last year, 175,000 volunteers worked in more than 2,100 locations in every state.