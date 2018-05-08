Poverty Point slates kids’ day

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in Kids to Park Day May 19.

There will be a ranger-led demonstration of crafting prehistoric-styled pottery similar to the pieces which the Native Americans fashioned more than 3,500 years ago. The event will begin with the demonstration at 10:30 a.m., then visitors can create their own pottery until noon.

Attendees, young and old alike, can try their hand at creating items such as figurines, decorated artistic objects, coiled clay pots, and clay pipes – inspired by those that have been excavated from the site.

All of the clay and other materials needed for making this primitive pottery will be provided, so no special equipment is required except your hands and creativity.

It is recommended to wear or bring appropriate clothes for working with potentially messy clay.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.