Poverty Point slates identification day

Do you ever wonder about that stone projectile point that you found while wandering across a field or in your garden?

Stone and fired clay artifacts are found throughout Louisiana, especially on ridges near creeks or rivers, where prehistoric people lived or camped.

If you have an artifact or a collection of artifacts that you would like to know more about, then bring them to Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Saturday, January 25. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., site staff will be on hand to look at your items and help identify them; they may also be able to give an estimated age of the items.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BC.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. Poverty Point World Heritage Site is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 1-888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 in the Epps area or follow the site on Facebook.