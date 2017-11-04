Poverty Point slates ancient cooking techinique demonstration

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led cooking demonstration using an earth oven at 11 a.m. April 15.

The program offers a unique look at prehistoric cooking with an earth oven, showing how Poverty Point people used earthen cooking balls, or Poverty Point Objects, to cook food using specially dug pits. Visitors also will be able to sample food prepared in this ancient way.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. Admission to the site is $4.