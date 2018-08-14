Poverty Point sets date for cooking exhibition

Poverty Point World Heritage Site will host a pre-historic cooking demonstration, featuring the earth oven method of cooking at 11 a.m. Aug. 25.

The program offers a unique look at prehistoric cooking with an earth oven, showing how the Poverty Point people used earthen cooking balls to cook their food using specially dug pit using the materials that would have been available to the local inhabitants over 3,000 years ago.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers the visitors the opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC. The $4 admission fee provides access to the area museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour and any interpretive event taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information call 888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.