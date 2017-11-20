Poverty Point sets cooking demonstration

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led cooking demonstration using an earth oven at 11 a.m. Dec. 2.

The program offers a unique look at prehistoric cooking with an earth oven, showing how the Poverty Point people used earthen cooking balls, or Poverty Point Objects, to cook their food using specially dug pits. Visitors also will be able to sample the food prepared in this ancient way.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.