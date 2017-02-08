Poverty Point ready for eclipse

Weather permitting, Poverty Point World Heritage Site will host an eclipse viewing of the Great American Eclipse Aug. 21.

Viewing of the eclipse will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Mound A; staff will provide information on eclipses and what they may have meant to the inhabitants of the area centuries ago. Groups are encouraged to contact the park, in advance, to plan their visit during the eclipse.

While the path of the complete eclipse will pass well north of the site, NASA maps indicate that the sun will be obscured by about 80% in northeast Louisiana. The eclipse is estimated to begin at 11:51 a.m., reach peak eclipse at 1:22 p.m., and end by 2:51 p.m. Eclipse-viewing glasses will be provided by the site on a first come, first served basis. Experts recommend that people do not look directly at the sun, even when during a partial eclipse. More information about the 2017 Solar Eclipse can be found at eclipse2017.nasa.gov.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally.