Poverty Point plans night hike

Enjoy a nature-based night hike at Poverty Point World Heritage Site beginning at 7:30 p.m. March 25.

The program will consist of discussing the various animal furs in the museum. Also, visitors will have the opportunity to conduct an owl prowl. The program will end with spider sniffing and telling animal related stories around the campfire and preparing s’mores and hot chocolate.

So, bring the entire family out and enjoy the evening. Please wear weather appropriate clothing and we will supply a few flashlights, but you are welcome to bring yours. Comfortable shoes are needed for the hiking portion of the program.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC. The $4 admission fee provides access to the area museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour and any interpretive events taking place at the site.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free. Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577.

The park is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 1-888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 in the Epps area, or follow the site on Facebook.