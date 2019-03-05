Poverty Point hosts ranger-led hike

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led hike showcasing the mounds, earthworks, and nature found in the park March 16.

Participants will meet in the museum at 10 a.m. for an introductory video; the hike can take up to two hours to complete, depending on the pace of the group. Be advised that this program is weather permitting.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.