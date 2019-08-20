Political Announcement

Gary Gilley has qualified to run for re-election as Sheriff of Richland Parish.

He says he proud of his team and what they have done to address the concerns that people had four years ago. And he’s looking forward to another four years of service.

The Sheriff’s Office now:

• Has two dispatchers instead of one to address response time for 911, firearms, ambulance & law enforcement calls

• Has morning and afternoon School Patrols at all schools

• Has implemented Church Security and School Security training programs

• Conducts Firearms Safety and Hunter Safety classes

• Has reinstituted the Canine Program

• Sponsors Children’s Mentor Camp

• Has CSI Youth Classes

• Has a new manned substation in Delhi

• Has a new manned substation Woolen Lake (Buckner/Woolen Lake area

• Sponsors parish wide boys baseball teams

This year Sheriff Gilley was elected as Chairman of North Delta Law Enforcement District board.

Prior to being elected Sheriff, Gilley served as the Senior Criminal Investigator for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff Office. He served as a Patrol Deputy, Juvenile Officer, Correctional Officer and Criminal Investigator with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. Gilley is a graduate of North Delta Regional Police Academy His training includes Crime Scene Investigation, DNA Procedures, Advanced Criminal Investigation, Securing and Collecting Evidence and Mobile Phone Technology.

Sheriff Gilley is a charter member of Wellspring Safer Task Force on domestic violence. Gilley a strong supporter of the Second Amendment is member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited and White Tails Unlimited.

Gary and Judy Smart have been married for 42 years. They have two children and four grandchildren. The Gilleys attend Mangham Baptist Church where Gary serves as deacon.