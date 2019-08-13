Political Announcement

To the people of Richland Parish, I announce my candidacy for the office of Clerk of Court. I have been a resident of the parish all of my life with 33 years of banking experience in the surrounding area as well. The enhanced training and experience received during my banking career has more than qualified and prepared me for this position. I have extensive training and education in real estate transactions, mortgages, deeds, trusts, property tax, foreclosures, bankruptcy filings, civil suits, knowledge of divorce decrees, community property settlements, financial statements, budgets, balance sheets, real estate appraisals, and employee supervision. Because of the clerk’s office being a self-funded office, I am confident that these qualifications will more than assist me in managing the clerk’s office effectively at all times. I am well aware of the importance of the legal documentation contained in the clerk’s office, and the history of the parish that must be protected and preserved for many years to come. I will always be looking for new improvements and enhancements to not only make our job easier, but to make your time spent in the office more organized as well. The more organized and automated it becomes, the more efficient the office becomes allowing us to better serve the people of the parish. I place a lot of importance and value on the level of customer service we give to the community we serve. I will always be looking for new improvements and enhancements to be able to keep up with ongoing changes in documentation or record keeping, and will follow all rules and regulations associated with this office.

I also make myself accountable by serving the parish with a presence outside the office with various community events and activities as they arise. Some of my community affiliations so far have been serving as advisory board member for the Salvation Army for 6 years, organizing the Richland Parish Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas drive at Walmart in Rayville, organizing the Richland Parish Salvation Army Angel tree program for area children, member of the Rayville Kiwanis Club where I serve as secretary/treasurer, one of the founders of “From the Heart” ministries helping with family needs found in the community, teaching financial seminars in local schools and assisting them with various donations, a recipient of the Sellers Aycock Community Service award, active work with the Richland Parish Council on Aging, have served on committees for the Veterans Cemetery in Richland Parish, and served as past Treasurer and President of the Southern Pickin & Ginnin Festival. As you can see, my hands-on involvement both in the office and out of the office are very important to me. As a result, I am asking for your consideration and support for this position so I can continue to enjoy being “A Community Man for the People”!