Political Announcement

I, Perry Fleming, want to announce my candidacy for Sheriff of Richland Parish in the upcoming October 2019 election. It is with enthusiastic support of my family and friends that I am able to make this announcement.

I am immensely grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to run for this position. I would like to ask each and everyone in Richland Parish for your support to make this a success for our parish.

I am entering this campaign with strong leadership experience and a strong desire to do the right thing for our parish. I enter this campaign to lead by example, to make decisions based on facts and principles and provide a fresh new leadership for the parish. I know and understand how law enforcement works in its day to day operations.

I have overseen general operating budgets. I am extremely aware of the pitfalls that can and will arise with the Sheriff’s annual budget.

I have learned that what matters is not your name, but what you get done. I have learned that you usually get more done when you work with people than when you fight with them. I have experience where it counts right here in Richland Parish and the surrounding areas. Richland Parish is where I grew up, got married, went to school. I am married with three sons, and I have two grandchildren.

Here are some important facts:

I offer 32.8 years of solid law enforcement and staff management experience. I worked 27.5 years with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, 8 months with the Louisiana State Police as Investigator Criminal Intel, and 4.5 years as Chief of Police for Mangham Police Department. I have extensive experience and training which include the following:

Organized Crime Criminal Investigations, Interrogations, Interviewing Drug Seizures, Asset Forfeitures, Major Crime Scenes, Surveillances, Electronic Surveillance, Emergency Planning and Responses, Search Warrants, Testifying before juries, Courts, Administrative Hearing regarding investigations results, Assist less experienced detectives with investigations, Investigated cases regarding Rapes, Murders, robbery, Drug Cases, Search and Seizure, Secured Crime Scenes, Crime Scene Photography, Maintained Public Control, Overseen Drug Check Points, Security and Law enforcement, Enforcing Policies and Procedures, Budget Management, Hiring, Training, and Supervising of Personnel, Warden of Richland Parish Detention Center, Public Relations, Security Equipment Selections and Security Program Review. Outstanding leader with a firm but fair attitude and reputation for Honesty, Loyalty, and Integrity. Able to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement Officials. Excellent presentations and communication skills, dedication to job and strong knowledge of Policy and Security Procedures.

My experience and training over these years have given me the knowledge to achieve the following successfully:

• Hundreds of pounds of Marijuana seized on Hwy Interdiction Programs with Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and State agencies.

• Large seizures of Cocaine on Hwy Interdiction Programs with Richland Parish Sheriff’s and State agencies.

• Hundreds of undercover cases involving illegal narcotics for the State of Louisiana.

• Numerous Methamphetamine Labs recovered with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Metro Narcotics.

• Control Deliveries of Narcotics in other States.

• Numerous undercover buys of narcotics in the State of Louisiana.

• Under cover buys from motorcycle gangs.

• Several cases I worked were indicted by the DEA for Federal Prosecution.

• Money and Car Seizures (houses, cars, money).

• Testified before Federal Grand Jury for Federal Indictments on numerous occasions.

• Testified in District Courts for Convictions and Civil Procedures.