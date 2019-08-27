Political Announcement
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 3:11pm
Phillip Hendrix, Police Juror, District 4
I, Phillip Hendrix, am announcing my candidacy for Police Jury District 4.
I have lived in Rayville, Louisiana since 1996, and I have had my own local welding service since 2003.
My wife is a teacher in Richland Parish, and our two daughters are both proud graduates of Rayville High School.
I would love the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity, and would be honored if you considered voting for me.