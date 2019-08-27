Political Announcement

I, Phillip Hendrix, am announcing my candidacy for Police Jury District 4.

I have lived in Rayville, Louisiana since 1996, and I have had my own local welding service since 2003.

My wife is a teacher in Richland Parish, and our two daughters are both proud graduates of Rayville High School.

I would love the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity, and would be honored if you considered voting for me.