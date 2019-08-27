Political Announcement

I, Johnny Renael Jones, am announcing my candidacy for Police Jury District 6.

I am a lifelong citizen of Rayville. I have been married for 36 years to Shirley Powell Jones. I am a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Rayville.

I was an alderman for the Town of Rayville for 12 years.

I will work closely with other jurors to make the necessary improvement for our parish and will work closely with other government bodies and District 6 residents.