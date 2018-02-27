Political Announcement

My candidacy for Mayor of Rayville, LA is hereby demonstrated in my belief that “Strong Leadership Builds Strong Communities”.

As I reflect over my life, there is and always has been a deep burning desire in my heart to reach out and help those in need. I am still determined to make a positive impact in the lives of the citizens in the Town of Rayville for God’s glory.

As I approach this challenging, but honorable task in becoming the next Mayor of Rayville, I come with an unwavering faith that dictates to me that we can overcome the many obstacles that are currently set before us.

• Recreation - Recreation is important for people of all ages, but it is especially crucial for our children. Our children need structure during the summer months that will keep them out of possible trouble, which might include jail time. Many companies look at recreational avenues as a criteria for locating in an area. There is money set aside for recreation, so let’s use it.

I come with the determination to provide the best of recreation for our children, I am fully persuaded that our children are our future, This is the determination that will drive me to pursue the task in bring wholesome recreation for all segments of our society through national and international organizations such as the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club. I recognize that these organizations are the experts in youth development and our children deserve the best. The Youth has always been my top priority.

• Economic Growth - The growth of Rayville’s economy is necessary to improve the living standard and prosperity of the entire population. Growth in the economy of the Town of Rayville must be shared by ALL residents. Ask yourself a question, am I better off today than I was 4, 8, 12, 16 years ago?

• Street Repair - Too many of our streets are in deplorable condition. Patch on top of patch on top of patch is not solving the situation. Our street repair needs to be well-planned, including widening of major thoroughfares. If they are done correctly, our streets will last much longer.

• Proper Drainage - During times of heavy rains and flooding, our ditches are overflowing, some streets are flooded, and trash floats where the water is high. Ditches need to be cleared where they have been filled in by silt and other things that clog them. Our culverts need to be cleared so that the water will flow to the larger outlets instead of sitting stagnant.

• Clean Water - If you have ever washed your clothes (especially your white clothes) and they ended up tinted or brown, you can readily see why clean water is important. We have to buy our water to drink and cook with unless we buy filters and softeners or other things to enhance our waters. Some people’s skin (especially babies) cannot take this tainted water. We have gotten millions of dollars for water improvements, but our water is still exceedingly bad.

These are just a few of the concerns that the citizens of Rayville have. Our city government needs to address these concerns and make a real effort to correct these. Our citizens need to be a part of the problem-solving solution instead of just a vote.

I come with the knowledge of how government works and how to gain access to the multi millions of dollars in grants that are available to the Town of Rayville,

I come with the experience and leadership that empowers others to become independent and self-sufficient in controlling their own lives. A person must believe that he or she has the same capacity to succeed as anyone else. This too has been demonstrated in my life for the past 40 years in various initiatives.

I come with a spirit of cooperation for all segments of our community. I will create a department within our local government that will allow non-profit organizations such as church ministries and community groups to form collaborative efforts with National and International organizations to carry out the initiatives of our impoverished citizens. Regardless to what the pundits say, I am well aware that it is lawful for the Town of Rayville to create such coalitions, This is proven and supported by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

It will be with this kind of faith, Determination, Knowledge, Experience, Leadership and Cooperation that will propel the citizens Rayville to higher plane of living, WE CAN and WE WILL see a more prosperous Rayville.

I am a former member of Saint James Baptist Church and The Living Gospel Church. My belief in God is unwavering.

If you GOOD citizens of Rayville want a BETTER Rayville and you want what’s BEST for Rayville, then vote #9 Morgan Moss Jr., for Mayor, the man with a vision and a master plan for RAYVILLE. Let’s make Rayville better.

Please Vote #9 and Elect Morgan Moss Jr., as the next Mayor of Rayville.

Thank you and May God Bless You All!