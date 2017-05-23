Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 14-21.

• Antonio Brice, 30, 42 Tuscany Way, Rayville; aggravated assault.

• Richard Rockhill, 36, 44, Lewis Road, Rayville; simple burglary.

• Rosalie Little, 24, 44 Lewis Road, simple burglary.

• Hannah Frisby, 22, 166 Johnston Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Leah Bearden, 21, 1108 Luebing Road, Calhoun; disturbing the peace (general).

• Delanza White, 28, 316 Russell St., Apt. 51, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• David Williamson, 53, 273 John Gray Road, Baskin; speeding, no driver’s license in possession, possession of Schedule I CDS (marijuana).

• Nina Rogers, 21, 709 Cotton St., Rayville; no driver’s license and disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Sonya Pailette, 43, 202 Old Alto Road, Alto; disturbing the peace by loud music and obstruction of a highway.

• Robterrius Alexander, 29, 105 Chatham St., Monroe; no driver’s license.

• Juan Galvan, 26, 9125 Gina Road, Mablevale, Ark.; driving under suspension and no license plate light.

• Robert Ray, 58, 503 Clay St., Watson, Ark.; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Jawara Davis, 20, 4084 California Lane, Oak Ridge; driving under suspension, expired inspection sticker, switched license plate, illegal possession of stolen things and disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Tabitha McDaniel, 42, 143B South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Ladarius Palm, 24, 10512 East Cotton Road, Oak Ridge; driving under suspension and disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Calvin Warren, 47, 605 Cotton St., Lot 10, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Robert Brown, 19, 705 Woodstock St., Tallulah; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Zachary Nolan, 27, 10147 Peach Orchard, Bastrop; driving under suspension and disturbing the peace by loud music.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 27 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding, two each for no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident and no driver’s license in possession and one each for no registration expired license plate, failure to yield with an accident, failure to carry registration, running a stop sigh, improper muffler, simple obstruction of a highway, expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance, no license plate, no seat belt and failure to yield.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised parents should be watchful over their children during the summer break.

“Parents should know where their children are and who they’re hanging with at all times,” he said. “If you are working, make sure your children have adult supervision. If your children are old enough to stay home along, there should be an adult they can call in case of an emergency.

He would also like to remind parents to make sure their children abide by the curfew, which means they should be indoors no later than 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday night and midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all citizens of the city ordinance governing excessive noise.

“During the summer months when many people have social gatherings, be mindful of your neighbors and keep your music and noise at a respectful level,” he said.

The chief advised his officers will be patrolling the town with their windows down to be alert for loud music.

“You will be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by loud music for all violations of the noise ordinance,” he said

Chief Robinson said that his staff has been working hard to the streets safe.

It is not always an easy job but they continue to do just that.

It’s always a good rule when law enforcement and citizens work together for the common goals. Chief Robinson is asking all motorists to observe all posted speed limits.

“Speed limits are clearly marked throughout the town and my officers are on the alert for all traffic violations,” the chief said. “Let’s keep our town moving in a positive direction.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.