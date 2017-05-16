Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 8-14.

• Kadejiah Z. McMillion, 23; 307 Benson St., West Monroe; disturbing the peace.

• Jamal Metoyer, 30; 316 Russell St., Apt. 17, Rayville; resisting arrest by false information.

• Gary Williams, 29; 2105 Highway 15, Rayville; failure to appear.

• Theodore Edwards, 40; 117 Dill Street, Rayville; battery of a police officer (two counts), domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace.

• Terri Johnson, 20; 205 McCaa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace and simple criminal damage to property.

• Alyssa Reed, 18; 113 Jones St., Rayville; possession of drug paraphernalia and disturbing the peace.

• One juvenile was arrested this week and charged with loitering and simple obstruction of a highway.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes three for speeding and one each for no insurance, careless operation with an accident, improper backing with an accident, expired license plate, following too close with an accident,failure to carry registration, leash law violation and improper muffler.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to congratulate all graduating students.

“As you may know, an education is the key that opens the door to success,” he said. “I encourage you all to stay positive and try to surround yourself with positive people. Always keep God first, and He will direct your paths.”

Chief Robinson asks that all who enter in our weekly reports do everything to keep your records clean.

“If we do what is positive, our records will remain clean,” he said. “Let’s continue to do what is right, and it won’t cost you in the end. Remember that together we stand but divided we fall.”

Chief Robinson asks that in an effort to keep our town safe, if you see any suspicious activity please report it to the Rayville Police Department and to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.