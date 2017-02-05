Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 24-30.

• Kenny Miller, 42, 509 Louisa St., Rayville; theft greater than $500.

• Gary Lawrence, 40, 206 Pine St., Rayville; simple battery and damage to property.

• Shametrius Richardson, 25, 212B Eugene St., Rayville; aggravated domestic abuse battery.

• Johnmy L. Estis, 32, 212B Eugene St., Rayville; failure to appear.

• Cavaxia Reynolds, 19, 210 Himmelberger St., Rayville; seven counts of vehicle burglary.

• Diamond C. Freeman, 19, 309 Jones St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music and no driver’s license.

• Orlando L. Patterson, 38, 410 Madeline St., Apt. 102, Rayville; simple criminal trespass, illegal carrying of a weapon and simple criminal damage to property.

• Lamario Martinez, 35, 119 Waldorf St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Michael Book, 34, 341 Powell Ave., Ball; simple battery.

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. Two were charged with two counts of damage to property and one with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 14 traffic citations this week. That number includes 10 for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession, no seat belt, brake light (two required) and unsafe vehicle.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson asked at all parents check into their children’s day-to-day activities. You need to know who they are socializing with, who they are texting and especially with whom and where they are hanging out.

Chief Robinson asked parents to also tell their kids the importance of keeping their record clean.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.