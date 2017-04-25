Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 16-23.

• DeLancey Price, 18, 204 Margaret St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Thaddeus Autman, 33, 214 Cotton St., Rayville; stalking (warrant).

• Angelo Kelly, 34, 134 Laura St., Rayville; battery on a police officer and resisting arrest by flight.

• Roy Davis, 57, 212 Blackmon St., Rayville; failure to appear on simple criminal trespass.

• Gary Gray, 42, 110 Brown St., Rayville; contempt of court.

• William Johnson, 31, 124 North Circle Drive, Rayville; failure to appear on disturbing the peace by fighting and failure to appear.

• Keith Dugan, 34, 308 Merrick St., Rayville; two counts of contempt of court.

• Carleanna Emore, 30, 11 03 Martin Luther King Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Billy Holley, 19, 244 Glenda St., Rayville; resisting arrest.

• Justin Kelly, 19, 134 Laura St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Dequarius Martin, 26, 615 Spruce St., Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Ladarius Dean, 27, 108 South Circle Drive, Rayville; simple burglary.

• Ashley Pyles, 33, 57 Luther Horn Road, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Lee Jones, 35, 109 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity and simple criminal trespass.

• Six juveniles were arrested this week. Three were charged with simple criminal trespass, one with auto theft and aggravated flight, one with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with speeding, no driver’s license and simple possession.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of nine traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession, improper lane change with an accident and careless operation with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to again caution all individuals about the importance of keeping your record clean.

“If you do get charged with a crime, it can cause you problems in the future. I know this may not sound meaningful when you get a charge but the only way to get it off your record is to get an attorney to file an expungement, which can be costly,” he said. “I encourage you to think before you act.”

Chief Robinson also advised the Rayville Police Department is still getting complaints about loud music.

“I ask that you please consider others when you play your music,” he said. “We do have an ordinance against loud music, so don’t get caught.”

He further states that the town is on the move, so let’s keep it moving in a positive direction.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.