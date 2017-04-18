Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 10-16.

• Christopher Jones, 42, 609 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity and disturbing the peace (general).

• Rickey W. Scriber, 53, 1701 Hwy 857, Lot 7, Baskin; disturbing the peace by simple drunk and open container.

• Glenda D. White, 35, 1608 Felicia Drive, Tallulah; no driver’s license and speeding (school zone).

• Coboria Collins, 36, 504 Spruce St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Eric Williams, 25, 112 Naylor St., Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Delancey Price, 18, 203 Margaret St., Rayville; no driver’s license and simple battery.

• Frederick D. Wheeler, 40, 134A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, four counts of attempted second degree murder and having a gun with an obliterated serial number,one with aggravated assault and one with simple battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for no proof of insurance and expired license plate one each for no driver’s license in possession, no license plate on trailer, careless operation, running a stop sign, following too close with an accident and failure to maintain control with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to caution all persons who drive a motor vehicle to make sure they have a valid driver’s license.

“By all means, make sure that in that vehicle is its vehicle registration and vehicle insurance. Also, buckle up when you drive. It’s the law. I always try to express in my articles how important it is to pay close attention to what is said. If not, it will cost you,” he said.

He also stated that if you have received a ticket or criminal charge, make sure you take care of it by the given court date.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.