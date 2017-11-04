Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 2-9.

• Quanevelyn Martinez, 18, 126 North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Darrica Davis, 34, 91 Slater Drive, Monroe; leaving the scene of an accident and no driver’s license.

• John Newton, 50, 1120 Harrison St., Rayville; felony theft.

• Laquonta Martinez, 33, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Alexiana Johnson, 22, 113 Leo St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting, second offense disturbing the peace by fighting, simple criminal trespass and disobedience to a police officer.

• Larry Dean, 61, 204 Margaret St., Rayville; no driver’s license, no insurance and failure to secure license and registration.

• Shunita Johnson, 38, 300 Clara Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace by fighting, two counts of disobedience to a police officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.

• Marcus Johnson, 18, 702 Cotton St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting, disobedience to a police officer and criminal trespass.

• Teresa McClain, 26, 205 Spruce St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Ingerlisha Martinez, 28, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Lasheka Murphy, 34, 141 North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Milton Wilson, 71, 210 Himmelberger St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity, disturbing the peace by simple drunk, three counts of disobedience to a police officer and damage to property.

• Marquise Hillman, 23, 1774 Calhoun Road, Wisner; driving under suspension.

• Brenda Jackson, 60, 208 Harding Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• James Ambers, 62, 101 Hibbler St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting and damage to property.

• Four juveniles were arrested this week. Two were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, one was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and second offense disturbing the peace by fighting and one was charged with remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace by fighting and resisting arrest.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 12 traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for speeding, no seat belt and expired license plate and one each for expired MVI, no proof of insurance, failure to yield with an accident, improper backing with an accident, careless operation and failure to obey traffic control.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised he is very disappointed in the number of fights this week.

“I have said that we have a zero tolerance for fighting in the town of Rayville,” he said. “If you do fight, then you are not going to just walk away without consequences. It is best to avoid confrontation. Walk away and allow my officers to handle it. What message are we sending our youth by doing this? So do not fight. I can say think before you react because for every action there comes a reaction.”

The chief also asks that you respect the peace of others by not playing your music too loud.

“We have been getting complaints about the loud music as vehicles pass their houses,” he said. “I have asked my officers to work on this. So please adhere to the peace of others.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.