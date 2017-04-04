Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 27 through April 2.

• Keith Dugan, 35, 308 Merrick St., Rayville; second offense disturbing the peace (general).

• Jason W. Pugh, 50, 125 Maxwell St., Rayville; improper telephone use and disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Darren Collins, 26, 217 Wood St., Rayville; failure to appear (simple burglary) and damage to property greater than $100.

• One juvenile was charged with vehicle burglary.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 19 traffic citations this week. That number includes 12 for speeding, three for no seat belt and one each for expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance, failure to yield and driving without head lamps.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised “When you get a traffic ticket, that is considered a moving violation which affects your driving record as well as your insurance, rather it be by my officers or any other law enforcement agency. So, as you travel, please, do the speed limit. If you do the speed limit, you stand a chance of not receiving a ticket or having a crash.”

He would also like to ask residents to collaborate with their neighbor and keep an eye on each other’s property.

“If you see something out of the ordinary, contact my office,” he said. “I vow to continue to keep Rayville safe. If you see something, say something.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.