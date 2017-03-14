Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 5-12.

• Lavelle Wilson, 49, 201 Acel St., Rayville; battery on a police officer and disobedience to a police officer.

• Leodis Griffin, 47, 208 Dacron St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Teresa Littleton, 49, 493 Crawford Road, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Dequarius Martin, 26, 615 Spruce St., Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

• Janna Donaldson, 40, 5108 Hwy 80, Rayville; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Krisstopher Wilmore, 25, 3320 Hwy 425, Rayville; failure to appear on failure yield and failure to appear on expired driver’s license.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with disturbing the peace by profanity and the other with damage to property greater than $100.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of six traffic citations this week. That number includes three for speeding and one each for expired driver’s license, careless operation with an accident and wrong way on a one-way street.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to congratulate the Rayville High School coaching staff and players on a job well done for making it as as the 2A state runner ups.

“I was always told that the last shall be first and the first shall be last, so hold you heads up because you have won the race,” he said. “The race was mounted not on speed but endurance. Our youth endured until the end. It’s not often that both girls and boys make it as far as we did, so thanks be to God. This town should join in our commending young people. Let them know when they have done something positive. Something that we can be proud of. Parents, let us work together in displaying a positive image before our kids. We should continue to lead them in a positive direction.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.