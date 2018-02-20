Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 12-18.

• Bruce Hike, 61 120 Reese Lane #7, Hull Ga.; disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Lametress Jones, 28, 504 Spencer St., Rayville; harassment.

• Lasonjia Dill, 41, 209 Foster St., Rayville; battery on a juvenile.

• Jordan Derek, 26, 2556 Wade Road, Pioneer; no driver’s license.

• Six juveniles were arrested this week. Five were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with disturbing the peace by fighting, batter on a police officer and resisting arrest.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 7 traffic citations this week. That number includes one each for running a stop sign, expired registration, careless operation, expired driver’s license over six months, no insurance, no proof of insurance and exhaust system violation.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson states that he will not tolerate any fighting in the Town of Rayville from anyone. To avoid any altercation with others that would cause you to get arrested for disturbing the peace, it’s best to to walk away. Otherwise, it will cost you. We must think positively. The chief would like to remind you that physical violense is not an effective problem solving solution.

Anyone engaging in activities that are a threat to the peace of the community is subject to be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. Chief Robinson also encourages people to maintain a positive outlook and attitude. Do not listen to negative things or allow negative influences in your life.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.