Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 1-8.

• Glenda Jackson, 34 19 Bunnitt Road, Rayville; damage to property greater than $300.

• Darrer Scott, 47, 114 McVicker St., Marion; armed robbery and home invasion.

• Johnathan Scott, 25, 407 Sunflower St., Bastrop; armed robbery and home invasion.

• Alexis Johnson, 32, 5 Cherry St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Keith Bell, 22, 1614 Morning St., Winnsboro; simple battery.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of seven traffic citations this week. That number includes three for expired license plate, two for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession and expired motor vehicle inspection (over six months).

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinsonwould like to advise all vehicle owners to be very mindful in locking their valuables in plain view.

“I believe that this may serve as a determent for someone who may have intentions on stealing your valuables,” he said. “The suspects go around late at night to different houses checking to see if your vehicles are unlocked. If so, the suspects will take anything out of the vehicle. Afterwards, the suspects will sell your belongings on the streets.”

Chief would also like to warn you about buying or trading stolen merchandise.

“If you intend on doing either one of those I advise you to take a second thought. It is against the law and you will be charged,” he said. “By all means I encourage you to report any suspicious activity to my office at 728-4431.”