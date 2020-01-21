Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 12-19.

• Kendrix Matthews, 31; 108 McCaa St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Casey Bichsel, 40; 106 Parish Farm Road, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of nine traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding and one each for no insurance, expired registration, careless operation and careless operation with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents -- drivers license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration,” the chief said.

“If you are questioned by an officer during the course of an investigation, it’s very important for you to cooperate fully and answer all questions truthfully.”

Chief Robinson advised that running or fleeing from an officer, refusing to answer questions or giving false information could all result in being arrested on criminal charges.

“It is also important that you comply with an officer in the event that you are arrested,” the chief said. “Resisting the officer in any way will lead to additional charges.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way.