Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 15, 2019 through Jan. 5.

• Devin Griffin, 27; 105 Madeline St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $300 (two counts).

• Maquita Griffin, 32; 105 Madeline St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Ricky Tyson, 51; 203 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting and simple criminal trespass.

• Robert Jones, 37; 203 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting and simple criminal trespass.

• Toinesha Dill, 35; 108 Coenen Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by simple drunk, failure to appear and disturbing the peace by simple drunk (second offense).

• Daniel Bailey, 23; 222 Royal Pine Drive NW, Apt. A, Huntsville, AL; driving under suspension and damage to property greater than $100

• Marian Dison, 40; 4981 Old Oak Drive, Benton; unauthorized use of a movable.

• Andra Cooks, 42; 102 Tulip St., Rayville; failure to appear, simple battery.

• LaDasia Jackson, 23; 316 Russell St., Apt 53, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Joy Adkins, 29; 129 Egan St., Monroe; accessory to theft.

• Marvin Spencer, 23; 301 Greenwood Drive, Monroe; shoplifting.

• Jontanius Watkins, 18; 1216 Maple St., Winnsboro; battery on a police officer and resisting arrest by false information.

• Teneille McDaniel, 38; 2812 Baldwin Drive, Winnsboro; accessory to resisting arrest by false information.

• Nicole Johnson, 41 ; 107 Newsome St., Rayville; accessory to theft.

• Hahrizhe Naylor, 20; 230 Wanda St., Rayville; theft by fraud (two counts), resisting arrest by flight and resisting arrest.

• Nafeesa Naylor, 43; 230 Wanda St., Rayville; resisting a police officer, aggravated assault on an officer and disturbing the peace by profanity (two counts).

• Turner Tillman, 41; 505 South Briggs, Oak Grove; driving under suspension and resisting arrest (five counts).

• Cody Hales, 28, 412 Third St., Delhi; home invasion and domestic abuse battery.

• A total of 9 juveniles were arrested. Two were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, one with battery on a police officer, one with disturbing the peace (general) and resisting arrest by flight, one for careless operation (two counts), reckless operation, failure to yield, no driver’s license and speeding, one for disturbing the peace by fighting curfew violation and resisting arrest, one with curfew violation, one with aggravated vehicle burglary and one with theft less than $100.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 31 traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding, three for careless operation with an accident, license plate lights, no proof of insurance, two for wrong way on a one-way, improper lane change, no driver’s license in possession, and one each for careless operation, failure to carry registration, expired driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection, switched plates, crossing the center line with an accident, improper backing with an accident, no seat belt, running a stop sign, and failure of buyer to apply transfer.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson says, “As we begin the New Year of 2020, I am hoping that we will keep in mind the vision of making Rayville a better place to live, work, worship, raise, and educate our children. Rayville should be a place where we can enjoy life, feel comfortable and be safe.

As your chief of police, my officers and I have worked diligently to make a positive change in this town. With your help, we have made great strides and have accomplished a great deal toward our goal for Rayville.

I would like for the citizens of this community to know that I am very thankful for the support you have given this department. As I have often stated, the community and law enforcement working together makes a difference. Let us continue working together to keep the crime rate down and our streets safe.”

The chief also advised all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents – driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle registration,” the chief said. “If you are questioned by an officer during the course of an investigation, it’s very important for you to cooperate fully and answer all questions truthfully.”

Chief Robinson advised that running or fleeing from an officer, refusing to answer questions, or giving false information could all result in being arrested on criminal charges.

“It is also important that you comply with an officer in the event that you are arrested,” the chief said. “Resisting the officer in any way will lead to additional charges.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.