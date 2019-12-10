Police Report

Tue, 12/10/2019 - 2:25pm

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 2-8.

• Tamuika Collins, 31; 443 Dacron St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Darren Collins, 29; 314 Wood St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Betty Reynolds, 30,214 Russell St., Rayville; simple assault.

• Julia Penn, 26, 120 Brooks CV, Brandon, Miss.; driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and careless operation with an accident.

• Chancelor Green, 35; 233 Hom Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and simple obstruction of a highway.

• Rhonda Harrison, 54; 813 Louisa St., Apt. 208, Rayville; simple battery.

• Jarron Smith, 27; 301 Britton St., Rayville; theft.

• Crystal Frost, 29; 111 Mary Ann St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Devin Mays, 23; 181 George Ross Road, Winnsboro; illegal carrying of a weapon.

• Takeyla Barker, 19, 204 Britto St., Raville; shoplifting and resisting arrest by flight.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for running a stop sign and license plate lights and one each for failure to yield with an accident, expire motor vehicle inspection (over six months), no proof of insurance, wrong way on a one way, no license plate lights and no driver’s license in possession.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to advise all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers and keeping the proper documents up-to-date.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents – driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration,” the chief said. “Drive according to the posted speed limit to avoid being ticketed. In addition, if you drive a motor vehicle, you must buckle up.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way. 

“Remember, at Rayville Police Department there is an open door policy, so we welcome you to come by,” he said.

