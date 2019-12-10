Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 2-8.

• Tamuika Collins, 31; 443 Dacron St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Darren Collins, 29; 314 Wood St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Betty Reynolds, 30,214 Russell St., Rayville; simple assault.

• Julia Penn, 26, 120 Brooks CV, Brandon, Miss.; driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and careless operation with an accident.

• Chancelor Green, 35; 233 Hom Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and simple obstruction of a highway.

• Rhonda Harrison, 54; 813 Louisa St., Apt. 208, Rayville; simple battery.

• Jarron Smith, 27; 301 Britton St., Rayville; theft.

• Crystal Frost, 29; 111 Mary Ann St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Devin Mays, 23; 181 George Ross Road, Winnsboro; illegal carrying of a weapon.

• Takeyla Barker, 19, 204 Britto St., Raville; shoplifting and resisting arrest by flight.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for running a stop sign and license plate lights and one each for failure to yield with an accident, expire motor vehicle inspection (over six months), no proof of insurance, wrong way on a one way, no license plate lights and no driver’s license in possession.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to advise all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers and keeping the proper documents up-to-date.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents – driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration,” the chief said. “Drive according to the posted speed limit to avoid being ticketed. In addition, if you drive a motor vehicle, you must buckle up.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way.

“Remember, at Rayville Police Department there is an open door policy, so we welcome you to come by,” he said.