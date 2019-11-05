Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 27 through Nov. 3.

• Kelly Briggs, 35, 113 Meadowlark St., Rayville; running a stop sign, resisting by flight, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to appear on driving under suspension and distribution of cocaine.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with simple battery and one with accessory to armed robbery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of eight traffic citations this week. That number includes two for speeding and one each for no driver’s license, careless operation with an accident, unsafe vehicle (go kart), failure to yield with an accident, witched license plates and head lights (two required).

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

The chief advised that Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding. Especially in residential areas where there are children playing near roadways.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief said. “And as always: Buckle up!”

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.