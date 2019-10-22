Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 13-20.

• Marcus Jones,27, 104 Spruce St., Rayville; displaying a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and failure to appear for careless operation with an accident, no driver’s license and operating an off road vehicle in a roadway.

• Antione Jones, 35, 27 M.J. Johnson Road, Rayville; battery of a dating partner, simple burglary, damage to property and resisting arrest.

• Charlotte Thomas, 52, 120 N. Alvin St., Bastrop; failure to appear.

• Whitney Stapleton, 24, 201 First St., Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with simple battery and one with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 25 traffic citations this week. That number includes 19 for speeding and one each for no insurance, no driver’s license in possession, improper display of license plate, failure to secure registration, expired motor vehicle inspection and improper lane usage.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that it is very important to be in court if you are scheduled to appear.

“Whether you have been scheduled to appear in court on a traffic citation or as the victim, witness or suspect of a crime, if you’ve been scheduled to appear in court, it’s mandatory to appear,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that failure to appear in court as scheduled will result in a bench warrant being issued for your arrest.

“If a bench warrant is issued, you will be located and arrested for failure to appear and you may be incarcerated,” the chief said. “You will also accrue additional fines.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.