Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 7-13.

• Banario Brown, 25; 106 Jones St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• Daniel Turner, 60; 572 Hwy. 132, Delhi; three counts of shoplifting.

• Alisa Lee, 36; 918 MLK Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by simple drunk and resisting arrest.

• Chazmon Reynolds, 19; 220 Margaret St., Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

• Laterrance Fairley, 32; 114 Rescue St., Rayville; hit and run.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes three for speeding, two for no driver’s license in possession and one each for failure to yield, improper backing with an accident, expired tags, exhaust system violation and license plate lamps.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind motorists of the importance of obeying all traffic signs and signals.

“Posted speed limit signs, stop signs, yield signs and other traffic signs are there for the safety of all vehicles on the road,” he said. “When you fail to obey traffic signs, you put yourself and other drivers in danger. My officers are constantly alert for traffic violations. I would like to caution all persons who drive a motor vehicle to make sure they have a valid driver’s license. By all means, make sure that in that vehicle is its vehicle registration and vehicle insurance. Also, buckle up when you drive. It’s the law. I always try to express in my articles how important it is to pay close attention to what is said. If not, it will cost you.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way and to remember the Rayville Police Department there has an open door policy and welcomes you to come by.