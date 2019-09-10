Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of September 1-8.

• Joshua Cowart, 22; 493 Jefferies Road, Rayville, simple possession of marijuana.

• John Walker, 25; 150-A S. Circle Drive, Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

• Roger Smith, 26; 316 Russell St., Apt 51, Rayville; failure to appear.

• Edberly Minnieweather, 18; 113 Jones St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Dorothy Sledge, 53; 214 Dacron St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Edward Minnieweather, 50; 113 Jones St., Rayville; aggravated assault.

• Eric Murphy, 25; 142-A S. Circle Drive, Rayville; simple battery.

• Demond Haynes, 23; 116 Robin St., Rayville; aggravated assault.

• Shyletha Murphy, 18; 114-A N. Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Chazmon Reynolds, 19; 229 Church St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Arie Kelley, 38; 615 Cotton St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Crshanna Seaberry, 28; 615 Cotton St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Donny Wrenn, 33; 1231 Laureal, Baton Rouge; open container and simple battery.

• Jennifer Rials, 31, 3629 Hwy 875, Wisner; possession of legend drug without a prescription and possession of Schedule II.

• Jay Williams, 39, 114 Carson Drive, Rayville; aggravated battery.

• Wilijah Naylor, 44; 315 Blackmon St., Rayville; simple burglary, (two counts) resisting arrest and damage to property greater than $100

• Glenda Jackson, 33; 19 Bunnitt Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and careless operation

• Montel West, 23; 98 Sugar Hill Road, Rayville; speeding, no driver’s license and simple possession of marijuana/ synthetic.

• Bathsheba Gibson, 44; 204 Leo St., Rayville; theft less than $300

• Five juveniles were arrested this week. Four were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with no driver’s license and no insurance.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 27 traffic citations this week. That number includes 13 for speeding, two each for tail lights, stop signs and yield signs, no driver’s license in possession and expired motor vehicle inspection (two to six months) and one each for failure to yield, failure to obey traffic signals, license plate lights, careless operation with an accident and following too close with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson he is very disappointed with the number of fights that we have had.

“I have said that we have a zero tolerance for fighting in the town of Rayville. If you do fight, then you are not going to just walk away without consequences. It is best to avoid confrontation. Walk away and allow my officers to handle it. What message are we sending our youth by doing this? So do not fight,” he said. “Laws and rules are put in place for the safety and wellbeing of all,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that for every action, there is a reaction; for every law broken, there is a consequence and asked that parents teach your children that fighting is not acceptable and that there are other ways of dealing with conflict.

“If people are taught to hate, they can learn to love,” he said. “Instill in your children a love for God, a love for people, and a good set of moral values. All these things will greatly increase their hope of having a life of purpose. Having a criminal background makes it difficult to get into good colleges as well as getting good jobs later on in life. Children go to school for an education, not to fight. Think better, do better and be better.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in anyway.