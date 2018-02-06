Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4.

• Demarion Clark, 18, 215 Francis St., Rayville; leash law violation.

• William Warren, 57, 354 Wall Williams, West Monroe; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Demontae Johnson, 29, 117 Powell St., Rayville; two counts of disturbing the peace and a bench warrant.

• Takelya Barker, 18, 420 Scott St., Rayville; simple criminal trespassing.

• Roshell Miles, 34, 10 Wilhite Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace and disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Tonyell Banks, 24, 519 Foster St., Apt. #32, Rayville; theft greater than $300.

• Michael Raney, 42, 120 Carson Drive, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Dekemeyon Weeks, 1, 2521 Hwy 132, Mangham; no insurance and resisting arrest by false information.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 30 traffic citations this week. That number includes 19 for speeding, three for running a stop sign, two for expired license plate and one each for no driver’s license in possession, failure to obey a traffic control, no seatbelt, careless operation with an accident, expired MVI and illegal lane usage.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers in the event of a traffic stop or arrest.

“If you disobey, actively resist or give false information to the officer, those actions could result in criminal charges, fines and possibly even incarceration,” the chief said.

He stated that encounters with law officers will go quickly and smoothly if you cooperate with them while they are questioning you.

Having respect for your fellow citizens would prevent you from slandering them or doing bodily harm to them.

Chief Robinson advised that treating others with courtesy goes a long way toward preserving the peace of the community and even deters verbal and physical altercations.

“There is a verse in the Bible that specifically admonishes us to be kind to one another,” he said. “That’s a good creed to live by.”

Anyone engaging in activities that are a threat to the peace of the community is subject to be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. Chief Robinson also encourages people to maintain a positive outlook and attitude. Do not listen to negative things or allow negative influences in your life.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.