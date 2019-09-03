Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.

• Cordarius Combs, 26, 8060 Sidney White Road, Oak Ridge; battery of a dating partner by strangulation.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 13 traffic citations this week.

That number includes three each for speeding and expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and one each for no seat belt, tail lights, improper lane usage with an accident, failure to signal a turn, running a stop sign, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license in possession.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.