Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 12-18.

• Britany Livingston, 22; 945 Greer Road, Rayville; remaining after being forbidden.

• Willie Kelly, 53; 113 Leo St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Tyra Kelly, 19; 138B South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Andrea Tyson, 29; 122C South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Larry Vanburen, 37; 118 Teresa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Romeisha Gray, 23; 105 Williams Roberts Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Dezarah Miles, 24; 138 South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Kadarrion White, 25; 15 Cook Road, Bld. 4, Apt. 18, Delhi; no driver’s license.

• Chelsie Blanchard, 24; 4 Maple Ridge Road, Mangham; driving under suspension.

• Jordi Duchesne, 34; 2499 Hwy. 132, Start; simple battery.

• Malcolm Hunter, 18; 309 Jones St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Marcus Jones, 27; 104 Spruce St., Rayville; shoplifting

• Julie Hulin, 38; 409 Fragala St., Rayville; battery of a dating partner.

• Jordon Stewart, 38; 409 Fragala St., Rayville; battery of a dating partner.

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. Two were charged with shoplifting and one with speeding and no driver’s license.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 13 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding and one each for tail lights, failure to secure registration, no driver’s license in possession and failure to yield with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that the Rayville Police Department has a zero tolerance policy concerning acts of violence, including fighting.

“If you engage in an act of violence, you will be arrested whether or not you are at the scene when the officer arrives to investigate,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that one of his primary objectives is now, and has always been, to maintain the peace and safety of the streets of Rayville for all citizens. Chief Robinson also advised that there is never a good reason to resort to physical violence to resolve a dispute.

“If you find yourself in a situation that could deteriorate into physical violence, the best solution at that time is either to walk away or to call for law enforcement assistance,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson also advised all citizens of Rayville that taking something that does not belong to you is a crime.

“Whether it’s in a store, in a house, or in a vehicle – if it doesn’t belong to you, don’t touch it,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that local businesses have security cameras to assist in deterring theft and in identifying suspects when theft occurs. Chief Robinson advised that when you are charged with theft, you will incur fines and will be held responsible for paying restitution to the victim of the theft. The chief also advises to think before you act. If you steal, you will be caught.

Chief Robinson would like to remind all citizens that he has an open door policy and encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in anyway.