Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 4-11.

• Rachel Manning, 25; 343 Hunefield Road, Monroe; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Craig Clemons, 30; 170 Legacy St., Rayville; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Darien Cannady, 28; 420 Dacron St., Rayville; driving under suspension and expired license plate.

• D’Jarius West, 25; 419 Dacron St., Rayville; no driver’s license and careless operation with an accident.

• Shajuna Collins, 39; 606 MLK Drive, Rayville; second degree aggravated battery and driving under suspension.

• Shaterria Cooks, 23; 3314 Hwy 594, Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Christopher Ivy, 35; 900 Mengle Road, Rayville; possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and license plate lights.

• Purvis Means, 56; 315 Blackmon St., Rayville; contempt of court (two counts).

• Andrew Franks, 22; 153 Honor Greer Road, Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Gregory Cooper, 39; 545 Newman St., Sicily Island; driving under suspension.

• Charles Reynolds, 49; 229 Church St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with disturbing the peace by loud music and the other with no driver’s license.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 26 traffic citations this week.

That number includes 16 for speeding, two for expired motor vehicle inspection (over six months) and one each for tail lights, headlights, expired license plate, careless operation, careless operation with an accident, improper turn with an accident, improper lane change/usage with an accident, expired motor vehicle inspection (over six months) and wrong way on a one way.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the ordinances designed to maintain peace and order in the Town of Rayville.

One of the objectives of Rayville Police Department is to maintain peace within the city limits.

“I encourage all citizens of Rayville to treat other people with respect,” the chief said.

Having respect for your fellow citizens would prevent you from slandering them, harassing them or doing bodily harm to them. Chief Robinson advised that treating others with courtesy goes a long way toward preserving the peace of the community and even deters verbal and physical altercations.

Anyone engaging in activities that are a threat to the peace of the community is subject to be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. Chief Robinson also encourages people to maintain a positive outlook and attitude. Do not listen to negative things or allow negative influences in your life.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.