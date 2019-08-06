Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 29 through Aug. 4.

• Graylin Rollins, 60; 504 Spencer St., Apt. #6, Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• Lester Jackson, 47; 1207 Georgia St., Monroe; possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, improper backing, switched tags, open container and illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Jonathan Borden, 33; 170 Faith Drive, Monroe; careless operation with an accident and open container.

• Jakisha Smith, 43; 282 Ollie Morris Road, Rayville; speeding, no proof of insurance and two counts of contempt of court.

• Shannon Humphrey, 46; 383 Loop Road, Delhi; illegal possession of stolen things, expired license plate and no insurance.

• James Berry, 29; 3052 Hwy. 135, Rayville; criminal mischief and simple obstruction of a highway.

• Rachel Manning, 25; 343 Hunefeld Road, Monroe; driving under suspension and speeding.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 24 traffic citations this week. That number includes 15 for speeding and one each for running a red light, failure to carry registration, improper lane use with an accident, expired registration, expired motor vehicle registration (over six months), expired motor vehicle registration (2-6 months), careless operation with an accident, taillights and allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all motorists to be cautious and alert when driving through residential neighborhoods.

“School will be back in session next week. In the mornings and afternoons, school buses will be stopping frequently to pick up and drop off children,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson commented that motorists should remember that it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus. Chief Robinson also advised that speed limits in school zones are strictly enforced.

Chief Robinson would also like to encourage parents to get involved in their children’s academic endeavors.

“A good education will help prepare your children for their future,” he said. “Monitor their school attendance and performance” said the Chief. Chief Robinson also commented that parents can talk to the school staff members if their children are having any problems at school.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.